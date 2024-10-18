Landry asks Biden to recognize natural gas as clean energy

Landry has issued an executive order declaring natural gas to be clean energy and requesting that the Biden administration lift all rules and regulations limiting the export of natural gas, The Center Square reports.

Landry’s order cites the plethora of regulations that the Biden administration has implemented in the name of climate change.

“Natural gas produced in Louisiana is affordable, clean and reliable,” Landry says on X. “This great energy source is a critical component to our ‘all of the above’ approach necessary for American energy independence.”

In the letter sent earlier this year to President Joe Biden, a group of Republican governors—including Landry—criticize the administration for limiting domestic energy production by reducing federal land leases for drilling, canceling projects like the Keystone XL pipeline, and freezing new LNG export projects.

Landry’s proclamation yesterday notes that the natural gas boom has contributed to a 66% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

