What we know about this $4M residential land deal

Baton Rouge-based Lynn Levy Land Company recently purchased nearly 40 acres in two transactions for a new residential development.

The company purchased the land for around $3.8 million, according to the deals filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The purchased land is for the proposed Parkway Lakes Subdivision along Parkway Drive near Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Lynn Levy bought 28 acres from Garry and Brenda Lewis for $3.1 million in one transaction and a little over 6 acres from Parkway Development Partners LLC for $725,000 in the other.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans for Parkway Lakes at its September meeting. The residential development will comprise 151 lots across roughly 36 acres.

Co-owners Jonathan Starns and Brandon Dodson represented the land company in both agreements.

The company was founded as DAGR LLC in 2011 and converted to Lynn Levy Land Company, LLC in 2015. It serves as a consultant and designer of residential developments for third-party developers.

Dodson is the owner/operator of AP Dodson Construction and Starns is a co-owner/broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties.