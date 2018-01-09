Lafayette residents, developers spar over redevelopment in older neighborhoods

An effort to replace larger, single-family homes with a number of smaller houses in Lafayette’s urban’s core is pitting developers in the city against homeowners.

As The Advertiser reports, large homes built before the 1960s in the city’s core were often constructed across multiple 25-foot-wide lots. But developers are increasingly replacing them with multiple single-family homes on a single 25-foot-wide lot.

Some residents in the city’s core have balked, worried the newer, smaller houses will increase density, won’t complement existing architecture and adversely impact property values.

“I want to work with the neighborhood. I want to enhance it,” says developer Phil Devey, who believes he can fill a housing need in the city.

