Lacking federal data due to shutdown, investors look elsewhere for numbers  

The federal shutdown has silenced one of Wall Street’s most closely watched indicators: the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Wall Street Journal writes that with the government unable to publish key data, investors and policymakers are turning to private sources such as payroll giant ADP, job-posting site Indeed and newcomer Revelio Labs to piece together a picture of the labor market.

These reports are far from perfect but offer critical insight at a time when the BLS itself has struggled with shrinking staff, falling survey response rates and political scrutiny.

ADP, for example, now partners with Stanford researchers to track employment across 26 million workers, while Revelio taps LinkedIn and other platforms for signals on hiring and attrition.

Economists say blending these alternative data sets creates a “mosaic” that, while less precise, can still guide markets and policy. The longer the shutdown continues, the more vital nongovernment measures will become.

Read the full story.