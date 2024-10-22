LABI names Business Excellence award winners

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today announced the companies and individuals it has selected as winners of its 2024 Business Excellence Awards, previously known as the Free Enterprise Awards.
The recipients are:
- The Ed Steimel Achievement Award—William H. “Bill” Fenstermaker, Fenstermaker
- Businessperson of the Year—Matt McKay, All Star Automotive Group
- Young Businessperson of the Year—Kenny Nguyen, ThreeSixtyEight
- Large Company of the Year—Danos
- Company of the Year—Tides Medical
- Large Manufacturer of the Year—ExxonMobil
- Manufacturer of the Year—Valentine Chemicals
- The Workforce Innovator of the Year Award—Cyber Innovation Center
- The Economic Development Partner of the Year Award—Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools
The winners will be formally recognized at the Louisiana Business Excellence Awards luncheon, presented by b1BANK, on Nov. 20, at the Renaissance Hotel.