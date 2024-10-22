LABI names Business Excellence award winners

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today announced the companies and individuals it has selected as winners of its 2024 Business Excellence Awards, previously known as the Free Enterprise Awards.

The recipients are:

The Ed Steimel Achievement Award—William H. “Bill” Fenstermaker, Fenstermaker

Businessperson of the Year—Matt McKay, All Star Automotive Group

Young Businessperson of the Year—Kenny Nguyen, ThreeSixtyEight

Large Company of the Year—Danos

Company of the Year—Tides Medical

Large Manufacturer of the Year—ExxonMobil

Manufacturer of the Year—Valentine Chemicals

The Workforce Innovator of the Year Award—Cyber Innovation Center

The Economic Development Partner of the Year Award—Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools

The winners will be formally recognized at the Louisiana Business Excellence Awards luncheon, presented by b1BANK, on Nov. 20, at the Renaissance Hotel.