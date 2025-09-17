    LABI announces the winners of its 2025 Business Excellence Awards

    The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has announced the winners of its 2025 Business Excellence Awards, previously known as the Free Enterprise Awards. 

    The winners are: 

    • The Ed Steimel Achievement Award—Garret “Hank” Danos, owner and chair, Danos
    • Businessperson of the Year—Paul Spalitta, president and owner, S&W Wholesale Foods
    • Young Businessperson of the Year—Melanie Clouatre, treasurer, Placid Refining Company
    • Large Company of the Year—Argent Financial Group
    • Company of the Year—Turn Key Solutions
    • Large Manufacturer of the Year—Marucci Sports
    • Manufacturer of the Year—Manda Fine Meats
    • Workforce Innovator of the Year—Performance Contractors
    • Economic Development Partner of the Year—West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce

    The winners will be formally recognized at a luncheon presented by b1Bank on Nov. 18 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. 

     