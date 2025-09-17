LABI announces the winners of its 2025 Business Excellence Awards

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has announced the winners of its 2025 Business Excellence Awards, previously known as the Free Enterprise Awards.

The winners are:

The Ed Steimel Achievement Award—Garret “Hank” Danos, owner and chair, Danos

Businessperson of the Year—Paul Spalitta, president and owner, S&W Wholesale Foods

Young Businessperson of the Year—Melanie Clouatre, treasurer, Placid Refining Company

Large Company of the Year—Argent Financial Group

Company of the Year—Turn Key Solutions

Large Manufacturer of the Year—Marucci Sports

Manufacturer of the Year—Manda Fine Meats

Workforce Innovator of the Year—Performance Contractors

Economic Development Partner of the Year—West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce

The winners will be formally recognized at a luncheon presented by b1Bank on Nov. 18 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.