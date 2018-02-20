La Salle’s Crawfish and Lobster Roll eyes spring opening on Perkins Road

Work is underway on a new crawfish and lobster roll restaurant in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza Shopping Center on Perkins Road, with the owners eyeing a spring opening.

La Salle’s Crawfish and Lobster Roll is the first restaurant venture by Jeff Simoneaux, who works for Shell Geismar, and his business partner, Leo Scott. The concept will be quick-casual and will offer several types of crawfish and lobster rolls, salads, tacos and other items, along with Tin Roof, Abita and other draft beers.

“This is going to be our pilot store,” Simoneaux says, adding his wife, Juliet, will run the day-to-day operations. “We’re hoping to open another one in the next year or two.”

The two had hoped to be open by now, but are instead aiming for March or April. The 1,200-square-foot space is on the first floor of the shopping center, which has welcomed several new tenants in recent months, including the second Baton Rouge location of Rock N Roll Sushi.

Simoneaux says he’ll offer some dishes with a Louisiana twist, including BBQ shrimp and grits. The restaurant will also serve traditional east coast-style lobster rolls. He’ll also do tailgating platters and hopes to eventually offer breakfast.