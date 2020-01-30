Kirkland’s in Towne Center closing in March

The Kirkland’s in the Towne Center at Cedar Lodge is shuttering its doors at the end of March, employees confirmed this afternoon.

The store has posted signs in its windows announcing the impending closure and the accompanying liquidation of merchandise at discounted prices. The Kirkland’s stores in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and Juban Crossing in Denham Springs will remain open.

Earlier this month, the home decor retailer announced it was closing a number of stores across the country as part of a larger effort to streamline services and push the business to become more profitable. The company reportedly cut expenses at its corporate office and tapped 27 stores to close in early 2020. The company hasn’t released a list of which stores are closing.

Local broker Jonathan Walker says Kirkland’s just notified Maestri Murrell, who represents the space, of the impending closure today.

“We have two interested prospects, but they’re smaller so we’re looking at subdividing the space,” Walker says, adding that while he can’t name the prospects, neither are furniture retailers. “I think (the space) will generate significant interest.”

He estimates it will be a six- to eight-month process of releasing and renovating the location.