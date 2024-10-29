Key takeaways from BRAC’s latest economic dashboard

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has released its new Quarterly Economic Indicator dashboard, which replaces the previous monthly dashboard and offers a comprehensive snapshot of the Capital Region’s economy.

Here are some of the major takeaways from the latest dashboard:

The Capital Region trend of job counts bottoming out in July before rebounding in August continued. The area lost 10,000 jobs in the early summer months before gaining 4,500 jobs in August as schools prepared for the new academic year.

Construction and health care have been the strongest sectors for job growth in the last year.

Baton Rouge saw the second-highest private sector earnings in the state, up 7% in the last year.

The area’s labor force has grown by about 2,000 workers within the last year.

Baton Rouge’s job growth is strong compared to in-state peer metros and weaker compared to out-of-state peers.

Job postings ticked up over the last two months, reaching their highest point in the last year.

Data from the American Community Survey in September shows the Baton Rouge metro had net-negative migration for the second consecutive year.

In 2023, 42,369 people moved into the Baton Rouge metro, while 46,353 moved away.

View the full report.