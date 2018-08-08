Kennedy touts accomplishments of Trump, Congress

Sen. John Kennedy defended the Trump administration and the accomplishments he says Congress has made in the 19 months since President Donald Trump took office. The Republican said credit is deserved for rolling back regulations, decreasing federal bureaucracy and putting more money in the pockets of everyday Americans.

In a speech today that was warmly received by the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Kennedy acknowledged that while the president’s “unconventional” style may not appeal to everyone—“I have suggested to him that tweeting less isn’t bad…”—he said it’s hard to argue with results.

Among those he highlighted: lowering taxes, pressuring NATO allies to “pay their fair share,” getting tough with Syrian President Bashar al Assad on the use of chemical weapons and imposing sanctions on Iran.

“I am optimistic for our economy and I am optimistic for our state,” Kennedy said.

On specific policy issues, Kennedy said he strongly supports the administration’s proposed work requirements for welfare recipients. He said his own data shows as many as 21 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 59 who are not disabled receive food stamps. Those numbers could not be independently verified.

“I don’t want to take food stamps away from people in need ,” he said. “But there are some people gaming the system.”

On tariffs, Kennedy suggested the administration might get some pushback from Congress, which until now has had little stomach for standing up to Trump. Earlier today, China announced additional tariffs on U.S. products in retaliation for the administration’s latest round of import taxes on Chinese goods.

“Personally, I think the president’s too smart to get into a trade war,” Kennedy said. “But if we get into a full-fledged trade war Congress will step in. I can’t say what we will do, but if prices at Walmart and Dollar General start going up 20% Congress will step in.”

Kennedy’s speech was peppered with the one-liners that have made him a darling of the Capitol press corps.

On a trade war: “It’s kind of like fighting with your spouse. You can win but the casualties are so high it’s not worth it.”

On why he doesn’t like power broker cocktail parties: ““For me, happy hour’s a nap.”

On his grilling-gone-viral of Trump judicial nominee Matthew Petersen at a December 2017 Senate confirmation hearing: “Just because you’ve seen ‘My Cousin Vinny’ doesn’t mean you can be a federal judge.”

As he has done increasingly in recent months, Kennedy took swipes at incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, who he claims is a “liberal Democrat.”

Edwards opposes abortion and supports gun rights.

But Kennedy declined to say whether he will enter the governor’s race in 2019, as many have predicted.

“I honestly haven’t made a decision yet,” he said.