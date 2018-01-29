Kelly Bienn discusses how studying Baton Rouge environmental factors helps attract jobs

Kelly Bienn might have been a scientist if she had not pursued a career in public relations and marketing. After all, as Business Report details in its new Executive Spotlight feature, Bienn frequently read National Geographic fact files as a child and loved learning about ecosystems.

She didn’t become a scientist, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t studying ecosystems.

Bienn is vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, where she helps examine and enhance the city’s economic ecosystem. It’s a far more comprehensive job than most people would imagine, she says.

“At its core it’s about creating jobs, but our work at BRAC focuses on all the environmental factors that allow for job growth—from advocating for quality of place initiatives and transportations solutions to embracing diversity as a business imperative,” she says.

To further its mission, BRAC has announced a $3.5 million renovation and expansion at its downtown office. The work—to transform the space into a business hub—includes an open floor plan, expansive office space, high tech presentation space and collaborative workstations.

“The renovation will allow the physical space to reflect that personality and mission,” Bienn tells Business Report. “We’re also excited to have the opportunity to participate in the transformation of downtown, and to welcome prospects to a space that celebrates the renaissance and energy of the city’s core.”

Read the full Executive spotlight feature. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What’s something you’ve learned the hard way?

Giving negative feedback is a kindness. Having found myself in leadership positions at a young age, I’ve struggled with vocalizing performance issues. I have learned that giving consistent feedback and course correcting regularly is much less painful than letting things slide and waiting for something to go seriously wrong.

