​​Keep Louisiana Beautiful transitions from nonprofit to state program

Keep Louisiana Beautiful on Monday announced that it has transitioned from a nonprofit to a state program under the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Executive Director Susan Russell will continue to lead the organization as a state program and her staff will remain in place.

As part of the transition, a nonprofit fundraising arm of Keep Louisiana Beautiful—the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Foundation—has been established.

Karley Frankic, who has previously held leadership roles at the French Quarter Management District and the Port of New Orleans, has been tapped to serve as the foundation’s executive director. The foundation will be governed by a board of directors led by Courtney Hornsby, chief of staff for the city of West Monroe.

“My career has been anchored in community development, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to make our state more beautiful for all,” a statement from Frankic reads.

An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has 43 community affiliates under its umbrella, including in the Capital Region parishes of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge.

Representatives from Keep Louisiana Beautiful were unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.