Katrina’s legacy: Building business resilience for the next storm

This month marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina reshaped the Gulf Coast and forced the nation to rethink disaster preparedness, Fast Company writes.

The storm killed more than 1,300 people and exposed deep weaknesses in emergency systems. Two decades later, progress is clear—government, nonprofits, and businesses have developed stronger networks to prepare and respond before disaster strikes.

Yet recent floods in Texas and wildfires in California highlight how much work remains. Small businesses are particularly vulnerable: nearly two-thirds close within a year of a natural disaster, according to the Milken Institute, and fewer than 40% carry relevant insurance. The ripple effects can stall local economies.

Corporate partnerships are increasingly critical. Abbott, for example, has teamed with Feeding America and Direct Relief to preposition essential nutrition and medical supplies, helping nearly 1 million people since 2006. Companies from FedEx to ALDI are leveraging expertise in logistics and supply chains to build resilience—demonstrating the outsized role businesses can play in protecting communities.

