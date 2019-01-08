Kansas City Southern buys 150 acres east of Baker for $1.8M

Missouri-based Kansas City Southern Railway Company has purchased some 150 acres east of Baker off of Scenic Highway, according to sales documents.

The company purchased the land for $1.8 million from Devil’s Swamp LLC, whose officers are listed by the Louisiana Secretary of State as Charles Speltz and John Straus of Colorado, and Kirk Bailey of Sunshine.

Doniele Carlson, a spokeswoman for Kansas City Southern Railway Company, says the property is adjacent to its existing Brooklawn Storage In Transit rail yard and the land was bought to accommodate rail customer plant expansions in the area as well as meet an anticipated need for additional rail car storage.