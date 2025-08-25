July new home sales beat forecasts, but demand remains shaky

New U.S. home sales outpaced expectations in July, Bloomberg reports.

New home sale contracts were signed at a 652,000 annualized rate—above economists’ projections of 630,000—even as overall demand remains shaky under high mortgage rates. The West led with an 11.7% gain, while sales slipped in the South and Midwest.

Builders are leaning heavily on discounts and subsidies to move inventory. The share of firms using sales incentives hit 66%, the highest since the pandemic, as completed homes for sale climbed to levels not seen since 2009. DR Horton is even buying down rates to 3.99% for some FHA borrowers.

The median new-home price dropped nearly 6% from a year earlier to $403,800, the lowest July level since 2021—and for the fourth straight month, below the price of an existing home. Analysts say builders will likely continue pulling back on new projects until supply eases further.

