Julio Melara: Stop being afraid of greatness

There’s a quiet momentum building in Baton Rouge—and it’s time we lean into it, not shy away.

As Business Report publisher Julio Melara writes in his latest column, initiatives to elevate our downtown riverfront through Plan Baton Rouge III, build a new arena at LSU, reimagine the Raising Cane’s River Center and redevelop the Memorial Park complex are setting the stage for something big.

These aren’t just isolated projects—they’re powerful opportunities to reshape our community, redefine what’s possible, and chart a new course for the Capital Region.

But progress isn’t passive. It requires risk. It demands vision. And more than anything, it calls for courage—the kind of courage that too often gets drowned out by a scarcity mindset.

Let’s be honest: We’ve carried the weight of “not enough” for too long. Not enough funding. Not enough support. Not enough belief that Baton Rouge can—and should—be world-class. That mindset has made us cautious, hesitant, even fearful of dreaming too big.

But we must dream big.

