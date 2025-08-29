Judge weighing request to temporarily block ouster of Fed governor

A federal judge said Friday she will consider in the coming days whether to temporarily block the Trump administration from removing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook while her lawsuit challenging the dismissal moves forward, according to The Washington Post.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee, says she will expedite the case that could determine the legality of President Donald Trump’s decision to oust Cook. Cook sued the president, arguing that the White House’s cited reason—allegations of mortgage fraud—does not meet the legal threshold for removal.

A ruling is not expected until after Labor Day. During a two-hour hearing, Cobb gave both sides more time to file additional written arguments but did not indicate how she might rule.

The case is drawing close attention in Washington, where the outcome could affect the Federal Reserve’s credibility as a politically independent institution.

