A judge asks Gov. Landry to provide texts he sent about an LSU law professor

A state judge has ordered Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to produce text messages he sent to the LSU Board of Supervisors chair about a law professor who made comments critical of the governor to his class, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Nineteenth Judicial District Judge Tarvald Smith made the order on Monday in the case of Ken Levy, who is suing the university after being pulled from teaching last month, allegedly for remarks he made to students on the first day of class.

Attorney Jill Craft, who is representing Levy, has argued that Levy’s comments are protected under the First Amendment and LSU faculty policy.

Levy testified Monday that he believes one of his students reported his comments to Landry, who in turn notified the university administration, something he says LSU Law Dean Alena Allen told him. Landry has since made several social media posts about Levy.

Levy’s comments in class were openly critical of Landry and Trump and were at times profane.

Seeking to make a direct connection, Craft requested Landry’s text messages with LSU board Chair Scott Ballard. In the messages, Landry sent Ballard a screenshot of a Facebook post Levy made to solicit donations from family and friends to cover the cost of his lawsuit.

