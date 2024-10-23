JPMorgan Chase is considering two LNG projects in Louisiana 

JPMorgan Chase is in talks to resume trading physical liquefied natural gas (LNG) after more than a decade, Bloomberg News reports.

The bank has had talks with at least three projects under development in the Gulf Coast to get a long-term LNG supply. The bank and developers are in discussion to build a project to liquefy and export gas in Commonwealth LNG site in Louisiana, Sempra Energy’s under construction site in Texas and Energy Transfer facility in Louisiana, the story notes.

The move is part of a larger recent push by the bank to return to trading some of the physical commodities it dropped in 2014.

