Jon Gordon: Communicate to build community

Did you know that communication, community and communion all share the same etymology?

It’s “communis,” which means “with, together” and “oneness, union.” My friend Erwin McManus taught me that and it was a powerful insight regarding the essence, purpose and impact of communication.

Four years ago, I joined 14 of my college fraternity brothers for a charity golf tournament raising money for cancer research.

It was hosted by our brother Bob Kiesendahl who owns the Woodloch Pines Resort in the Pocono Mountains. Bob was diagnosed with leukemia in his 20s and given a 10% chance of survival. But thanks to the miracle of medicine, an innovative treatment, a bone marrow transplant donor who sacrificed to help, and the grace of God, Bob is still living healthy and strong.

This was the third year in a row my group of friends got together like this. Guys who knew each other as 18-year-old knuckleheads are now leaders in the financial industry, an orthopedic surgeon, a judge, an environmental conservationist, a movie producer, an educator and philanthropist helping disadvantaged youth, an author and resort owner.

We didn’t always get together like this. We went years and years without seeing each other. But then COVID hit and we all started to communicate via a group text. The communication led to a renewed connection, which led to a commitment to get together for Bob’s annual charity golf tournament.

And there we were in the middle of 2020. As the world became divided and people isolated and separated from each other, we all united together once again 27 years after graduation—for Bob, for cancer research, for each other and for the nourishment of our own souls.

It truly was a life-giving time and every guy will tell you we needed it for our own healing and mental health when it felt like the world was going crazy. We left that 2020 gathering recharged, nourished, hopeful and excited about getting together again.

Communication led to us communing with each other, which led to a stronger bond, health, wholeness and community.

Jon Gordon is a top speaker and bestselling author of multiple books including The Energy Bus, The Power of Positive Leadership and The Power of a Positive Team.