Jobless benefit claims in Louisiana are higher than last year 

Initial unemployment claims dropped for a second consecutive week, according to the latest figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Initial jobless claims dropped nearly 5% for the week ending Feb. 15, as compared to the prior week. With 1,572 initial filings, claims are also 39% higher than what they were for the same period last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which helps smooth out some of the week-to-week volatility, dropped nearly 5% to 1,487, down from the previous week’s average of 1,563.

Continued claims also ticked downwards, with filings decreasing 1.2% to 11,713. Continued claims are 13% higher than last year’s figures.

Claims in Louisiana seem to be following national trends. U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week as employers continue to retain workers despite resurgent inflation and elevated interest rates.