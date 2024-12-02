Job seekers are turning to new social media tactics to stand out

Frustrated by too much competition, no return communications and automated rejection letters, more and more job seekers are getting creative on social media to get a foot in the door, The Washington Post reports.

Many job seekers who have spent months looking for roles are turning to social media with seemingly nothing to lose.

Some are offering rewards for job leads, tagging employers in their posts in the hopes of getting a comment or getting vulnerable with banners and videos expressing that they are “desperate” for work.

This approach represents a marked shift from how people used to handle layoffs and unemployment and may be a byproduct of people’s “greater willingness to be open,” according to Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School.

Read more from The Washington Post.