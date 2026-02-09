Job seekers are now hiring their own recruiters to get hired

Landing a white-collar job has become so competitive that job seekers are flipping the recruiting model on its head, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Instead of companies paying recruiters to source talent, a growing number of candidates are paying “reverse recruiters” to help them get hired.

These services pitch job seekers directly, applying to roles on their behalf, making warm introductions and, in some cases, using AI agents to surface hiring managers who have already expressed interest. Fees vary, from flat application charges to a percentage of a worker’s first paycheck once a job is secured.

The shift reflects mounting pressure in the labor market. For the first time since the pandemic, unemployed workers now outnumber open positions, and the average job search is stretching toward six months. Layoffs from major corporations have only intensified competition.

Supporters argue the model better aligns incentives by making recruiters accountable to candidates, not employers. Critics warn it underscores just how difficult the modern job hunt has become—and how far workers are willing to go to stand out.

