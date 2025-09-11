US labor market stalls as layoffs rise and hiring freezes spread

The U.S. labor market has entered a rare period of stagnation, leaving job seekers facing some of the toughest conditions since the Great Recession, The Washington Post writes.

Despite low unemployment, hiring has slowed sharply, with new postings declining and confidence among workers hitting decade lows. Fresh data from the New York Federal Reserve shows job-finding sentiment dropped nearly six points in August to its weakest level since 2013. Laid-off TikTok specialist Ryan Marrero’s experience—150 applications with few callbacks—reflects broader frustrations.

Economists say a mix of interest rate uncertainty, tariffs, immigration crackdowns and rising automation is freezing hiring plans, while more than 800,000 layoffs have already been announced this year.

Younger and entry-level workers are being hit hardest, as businesses tighten openings and prioritize efficiency over expansion. Analysts caution that hiring may remain stalled, with further workforce reductions possible.

