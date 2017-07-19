Jersey Mike’s opening next month in Towne Center

Jersey Mike’s is aiming to open its new Towne Center location on Aug. 9, marking the sandwich chain’s second restaurant in Louisiana.

Haley Bruno, the Towne Center franchisee, says the sandwich shop’s opening

was delayed due to a back-order issue with some cabinets, but construction should wrap up within the next week.

Jersey Mike’s is taking the space formerly occupied by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, next to District Donuts.

“It really just kind of fell into our lap because I think that’s the best location in Baton Rouge,” Bruno says. “Jersey Mike’s seemed like it was really a strong franchise top to bottom.”

The chain announced that it was entering the Baton Rouge market late last year. Hammond currently has the only Jersey Mike’s location in Louisiana.

Jersey Mike’s offers an assortment of traditional cold and hot subs as well as wraps, and Bruno says the concept has the feel of a New England-style deli. The chain, which began franchising in the ‘80s, has more than 1,500 locations.

—Sam Karlin