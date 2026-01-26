Italian engineering giant to collaborate on Port Fourchon LNG project

Italian engineering group MAIRE, through its subsidiary Tecnimont, is making its first major move into the global liquefied natural gas market through a strategic agreement with Argent LNG to support development of a large-scale LNG export facility in Louisiana.

The Port Fourchon project, designed to be modular and scalable, is expected to reach up to 25 million tons per annum at full build-out, positioning it among the more significant proposed LNG developments on the Gulf Coast.

Per the contract, Tecnimont will serve as integrated engineering service provider, supporting federal permitting and front-end engineering and design as the project advances toward a final investment decision.

Executives from both companies emphasize the platform’s focus on execution certainty, standardized modular construction and integration of proven equipment technologies. The partnership reflects continued international interest in U.S. LNG infrastructure and underscores Louisiana’s role as a strategic hub for next-generation export projects.

