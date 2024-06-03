Is the insurance industry flirting with danger?

Despite warnings of a potential surge in Atlantic storms this summer, insurance for catastrophes is once again attracting capital, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Researchers have widely predicted this year will see one of the busiest hurricane seasons on record. As the WSJ writes, high interest rates are giving investors better risk-adjusted places to put their money, and after several big loss years, a tighter supply of capital helped reinsurers—the companies that backstop other insurers—get higher rates and stricter coverage terms.

The flip side has been improved returns for reinsurance companies, and record returns on catastrophe bonds, which pay high yields but are at risk of losses when agreed-upon disasters strike. Fitch Ratings said in a recent note that “the market is better able to withstand extreme loss events.”

