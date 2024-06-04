Is the apartment market finally cooling?

Fresh off the recent apartment construction boom, a rising number of developers can no longer afford to complete or break ground on their multifamily housing projects, the Wall Street Journal reports.

A lot of the same problems plaguing other industries is to blame for shrinking construction including higher interest rates, tightening lending conditions and flattening rents.

The time the average apartment project spends between construction authorization and when construction begins has risen to nearly 500 days, a 45% increase from 2019, according to property data firm Yardi Matrix.

Along with delaying construction timelines, the number of projects breaking ground is also shrinking. Multifamily building starts fell to an annual rate of 322,000 units in April, the lowest April rate since 2020, according to the Census Bureau.

“We certainly are seeing a decline in construction,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders. “Deals and financing have dried up.”

