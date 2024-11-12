Is DC doing enough to protect the US shrimp industry?

Three Congressmen are calling for a federal review on whether the U.S. Treasury Department is properly protecting American industries, including the shrimping sector, from international competition, The Center Square reports.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer, R-Ky., U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, are calling on the U.S. Government Accountability Office to scrutinize whether the U.S. Treasury Department is fulfilling its legal obligation.

The representatives voiced concerns in a letter sent to the GAO, suggesting that the Treasury may be neglecting statutory requirements that compel the department to oppose foreign economic assistance projects that could harm U.S. industries.

The shrimp industry is one example of a sector suffering from foreign competition, according to the lawmakers. Since 2006, U.S. directors at international institutions have backed or abstained from voting on at least 17 projects supporting industries that compete directly with the U.S. shrimp market, which has faced significant challenges from imported shrimp.

