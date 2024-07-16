Is AI-related downsizing the future of business?

A recent pivot toward AI at an accounting giant has some wondering if the AI invasion of the job market is already well underway, Inc. Magazine reports.

Intuit—the aforementioned accounting giant—announced last week that it is laying off 1,800 employees as part of an AI-focused reorganization. The layoffs will affect 10% of the company’s workers.

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi wrote in a memo sent to staff that aligning the company with AI will serve to make it more competitive as technological change sweeps the economy. The layoffs are not a result of economic hardship, according to Goodarzi—he maintained that the company is “in a position of strength” financially.

“Companies that aren’t prepared to take advantage of this AI revolution will fall behind and, over time, will no longer exist,” he wrote.

