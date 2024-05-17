Is a recent housing boom easing the shortage?

The U.S. has added nearly 5 million housing units since 2020—the most since 2007—making a housing shortage seem surmountable in much of the nation, Stateline reports.

Even so, more homes need to be built—especially single-family homes—and persistent high interest rates continue to hurt potential homebuyers.

Despite a strong year for home construction in 2023, housing experts caution that supply has still not caught up with demand.

A January report by Moody’s Analytics estimates a shortfall of about 1.2 million single-family homes and 800,000 other units. The report also notes that home sales have slowed since reaching record-high prices in 2022 as interest rates climbed and homes became even more unaffordable.

