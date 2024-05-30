IRS starts expansions of free Direct File program

Direct File, the IRS’s new free electronic tax-filing system, will become a permanent program and expand to more taxpayers starting next year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that the program—soft launched within 12 states this year—will expand to invite all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to participate. Over the next several years, the Internal Revenue Service wants to make Direct File an option for all common tax situations, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says.

“Direct File is an important component of a stronger comprehensive tax system that gives taxpayers electronic filing options that best suit their needs,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters Thursday.

To test the pilot program this year, Direct File was offered for free to taxpayers with very simple returns in 12 states, generally those without state income taxes. Some 3 million people this spring checked their eligibility for the program, which accepted more than 140,000 filed tax returns.

