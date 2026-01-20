IRS chief reorganizing agency as the 2026 tax season approaches

The Internal Revenue Service will reorganize its senior leadership ahead of the 2026 tax filing season and accelerate its push toward greater efficiency through technology, The Washington Post reports.

The shake-up follows years of leadership turnover, major staffing losses and reduced funding after Congress rolled back portions of a previous $80 billion expansion. Agency head Frank Bisignano unveiled a new executive structure with expanded reporting lines and revised performance metrics focused on call center responsiveness.

Administration officials named Bisignano the IRS’ chief executive, a role that does not formally exist in the agency’s governing structure, in October. He also serves as commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

The IRS plans to modernize by linking internal data systems, outsourcing some paper return processing and emphasizing a digital-first taxpayer experience while maintaining limited human support.

