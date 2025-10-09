IRS bumping up tax brackets for 2026 to account for inflation

Americans could see a small tax break in 2026 as the IRS adjusts income brackets upward to account for inflation—4% for lower brackets and 2.3% for higher ones—under the new tax law, The Wall Street Journal writes.

That means it will take more income to move into higher tax brackets, and many filers will owe slightly less overall. The standard deduction will rise to $16,100 for individuals and $32,200 for married couples filing jointly. The top 37% bracket now begins at $640,600 for individuals and $768,700 for couples.

Capital gains and estate tax thresholds are also climbing: The federal estate tax exclusion jumps to $15 million, while some capital gains can remain tax-free for lower-income earners.

However, not all deductions are inflation adjusted—SALT caps, tip and overtime deductions, and car loan interest limits remain largely unchanged. The new thresholds will apply to 2026 income reported on tax returns filed in early 2027.

