Investment Tip of the Week, sponsored by Financial Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley with Wells Fargo Advisors: Keeping focus in the final stretch of election season

There is a lot going on in politics, the effects of which could extend beyond the election. This recent report from Wells Fargo Investment Institute helps to remove the commotion and gives insights you may want to consider before and after the election. Read the full report here.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member-SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.