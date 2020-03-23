Investment Tip of the Week, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: Time to play a little offense

There could be investment opportunities that coincide with COVID-19, a chance to take advantage of what is happening in the market. It might be time to revisit your portfolio and see if any changes could be made. Read the Wells Fargo Investment Institute report here to help you to understand why now could be a good time to play a little offense.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.