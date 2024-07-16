Insurers won’t cover billions in damage caused by extreme heat

The heat waves impacting tens of millions across the country are buckling roads, disrupting power supplies, shriveling crops and warping roofs. Much of that damage is difficult to quantify—and isn’t covered by insurance, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Cities, companies and regulators are now sounding the alarm about the rising costs of heat waves, which cause tens of billions of dollars in damage each year. The U.S. agriculture and construction industries alone lose about $100 billion of productivity per year as a result of extreme heat.

Standard insurance policies are designed for accidental and sudden damages—damages caused by fires, storms and theft, for example—and usually don’t cover the gradual effects of extreme heat.

