Insurance losses across the US are projected to top $100B this year

Insured losses for the first half of the year have reached $84 billion globally, CNBC reports, the highest first half total since 2011.

That’s according to a recent Gallagher Re report, which states violent storms across the U.S. have driven more than $30 billion in losses thanks to damaging winds, lightning and hail. These severe convective storms account for 39% of the insured losses globally in the first half of 2025.

Just shy of a dozen storms in the U.S. produced insured losses of at least a billion dollars each —and three of those storms cost insurers more than $2 billion. Further, historic storm outbreaks from March 13 to March 16 spawned at least 118 tornado touchdowns across 15 states and resulted in 43 fatalities. Those claims are still being processed, but Gallagher Re says it expects insured losses to approach $7.7 billion, making it the fourth costliest single severe convective storm event in modern history.

The report warns that 2025 is on a clear path to surpassing $100 billion in insurance losses for the full year, calling the threshold “a new market reality.”

As insurers have to deal with a variety of weather-related concerns, hail is becoming a huge problem, the report notes, with more frequent storms producing damaging hail and driving large losses for insurers.

Meanwhile, the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in Southern California in January caused an estimated $40 billion in insured losses, the costliest individual wildfire events ever recorded for insurers and reinsurers.

