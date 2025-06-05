Inside Loft18, Baton Rouge’s new interactive sports bar

Loft18, an indoor sports bar and entertainment venue, has opened its first Baton Rouge location in the former Drago’s space on Constitution Avenue, 225 writes.

The concept combines dining, digital gaming and sports spectating in a 13,000-square-foot facility equipped with six Full Swing simulator bays, a full-service restaurant and bar, and a private event room.

Founded by Greg Whitman as part of a business school thesis, Loft18 has expanded from its original Metairie location to several others, including Houston. The company’s model emphasizes a broader appeal beyond golf, offering interactive games like Skee-Ball, dodgeball and baseball, along with amenities designed to attract both casual customers and private event bookings.

The Baton Rouge location incorporates regional touches—including LSU-themed décor—and plans to host league nights, trivia and live DJs. Whitman says the concept evolved quickly from a golf-focused venue to a hospitality-driven experience designed to boost weekday traffic and group rentals.

