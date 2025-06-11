Inside Cherrybomb Coffee Co.’s first Baton Rouge location

Cherrybomb Coffee Co., a retro-inspired coffee brand born in Mandeville, has officially landed in Baton Rouge, 225 reports.

Its first Capital Region location opened in late May near LSU’s North Gates, operating out of a revamped 1973 Airstream on West Chimes Street. Owner Noah McLain says the shop, though new to Baton Rouge, has a history of catering and pop-ups in the area—part of a broader business that includes two Northshore storefronts and a robust event catering operation serving some 300 events annually.

The Baton Rouge location offers Cherrybomb’s signature lattes and espresso drinks, plus new, LSU-themed creations like the Bengal Brew and Mike’s Matcha, each topped with colorful ube cold foam. Inside the Airstream, retro details like checkered floors, vintage decor and custom latte art contribute to the brand’s diner-inspired aesthetic.

While summer is typically slow near campus, McLain says business has been steady. He hopes the truck stays put for at least a year and is open to establishing a brick-and-mortar location if demand continues to grow. Summer hours run daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

