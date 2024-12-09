Inside Arthur J. Gallagher’s latest multibillion-dollar deal 

Global insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher has agreed to acquire AssuredPartners in a $13.45 billion deal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The insurance brokerage, risk-management and consulting services firm says the acquisition will expand its retail middle-market property and casualty focus across the U.S.

Last year, Gallagher acquired Baton Rouge-based Cadence Insurance through a $904 million stock deal.

Gallagher intends to acquire shares of AssuredPartners’ parent company from its private equity backers for gross consideration of $13.45 billion, which doesn’t include a $1 billion deferred tax asset that is expected to reduce the consideration to $12.45 billion.

CEO J. Patrick Gallagher says all 10,900 of AssuredPartners’ employees—across the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland—would join “the growing Gallagher family of professionals.”

