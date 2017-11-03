‘inRegister’: Restoration marks new era for Kleinpeter House  

The two-century-old Kleinpeter House has been restored to the same pristine condition it was in when John Kleinpeter Jr. and his wife, Amelia, first constructed the house in 1820, inRegister writes in a feature from its current issue.

The Creole-style structure, which sits on a vast parcel of land near what is now Perkins Road, made its debut in October, serving as the wedding reception venue for a member of the Kleinpeter family’s youngest generation. The grand unveiling was the culmination of two years of intensive construction. It also marked the beginning of a new era for this tangible piece of Baton Rouge history.

“We believe this is one of the finest, most historically accurate restorations in the state of Louisiana,” says Greg Kleinpeter, the home’s most recent inhabitant. “Our ancestors didn’t remove layers, they just added on, so this was like peeling the onion back to the original condition. Almost everything you see is original, and we’re proud of that.”

inRegister has the full story.