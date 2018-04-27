‘inRegister’: Where you can find a taste of local artists in Baton Rouge

With New Orleans located so close, it can be easy to overlook Baton Rouge and its arts community. But, as inRegister details in a new feature, there’s evidence of Baton Rouge’s creative class in just about every corner of the city—if you’re willing to look.

For instance, many local restaurants and cafes—like Magpie Cafe and Beauregard Gallery & Bistro—serve local artists by prominently displaying their work.

The magazine recently sat down some of those local restaurants and cafe owners to find out how they’ve created environments to support the local arts community.

“The little bistro became an art gallery overnight,” says Janet Mansur Terrell of The Beauregard Gallery & Bistro, which has hosted the works of hundreds of artists. “Big sum of money was wired to the artist, the walls were bare again, and I had no idea I could have received a commission for the sale.”

