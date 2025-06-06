Initial unemployment claims dipped last week in Louisiana

Louisiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims decreased for the week ending May 31, according to data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The state reported 2,131 initial claims, down from 2,232 the previous week—a 4.5% decline. But compared to the same period last year, when 2,046 initial claims were filed, the number represents a 4.2% year-over-year increase.

Continued unemployment insurance claims, which reflect the number of individuals still receiving benefits, increased to 10,569 for the week, up from 10,401 the prior week—a 1.6% rise. However, this figure is still 13.5% lower than the 12,224 continued claims reported during the same week in 2024.