Industrial warehouse near Choctaw and Sherwood Forest drives sold for $1.2M

An industrial warehouse on Darryl Drive, near Choctaw and Sherwood Forest drives, was sold for $1.2 million, according to sales documents.

Rina LLC, whose registered agent and officer is listed as Neal Patel, bought the 60,600-square-foot warehouse from Holmes Properties LLC. The warehouse, built in 2000, was previously occupied by Holmes Building Materials.

Patel bought the warehouse as an investment and plans to renovate it to create individual office warehouse storage units, says Carmen Austin, an associate broker at Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate who represented the buyer. They’re currently working with the architect and have not yet decided how much the spaces will be leased for, she says.

“We think it’s in a great location,” says Austin. “There’s a lot of demand in that area, and we’re optimistic for the demand for that type of space.”

Troy Daigle, with NAI/Latter & Blum, represented the seller.