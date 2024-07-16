In Louisiana, new unemployment claims decline

New unemployment claims in Louisiana are down by nearly 22% for the week ending July 6.

Some 1,634 people made initial insurance coverage claims, down 2,090 the previous week ending June 29. That’s also a nearly 15% decline from the same period in 2023, when 1,916 initial claims were filed.

That also brought the four-week moving average of initial claims down―to 1,944 from the previous week’s average of 2,083.

On the flip side, unemployment insurance continued weeks claimed for the week ending July 6 rose slightly to 14,349, up from 14,231 the week before. Even so, the continued weeks claimed were below the comparable figure of 15,239 for the same period the year before.

The four-week moving average of continued weeks claimed increased to 14,069 from the previous week’s average of 13,739.