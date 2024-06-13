In a blow to union activists, the Supreme Court sides with Starbucks

In a win for Starbucks that could hurt labor organizing efforts, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday to restrict the National Labor Relations Board’s authority to obtain relief for fired union activists, The Washington Post reports.

Four Louisiana Starbucks locations have voted to unionize, including one in Baton Rouge on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

In April, Supreme Court justices heard Starbucks’ challenge to a federal district court’s 2022 decision ordering the coffee giant to reinstate seven baristas who claimed Starbucks fired them from a Memphis store in retaliation for union-organizing.

At the time, the NLRB sided with the workers and a court granted an injunction forcing Starbucks to rehire them. The Supreme Court, however, found that the legal test the district court used to make that decision was too broad and inconsistent with other regional courts.

In a statement, Lynne Foxx—the president of Workers United, the union representing Starbucks workers—says the ruling “underscores how the economy is rigged against working people all the way up to the Supreme Court.”

Read more from The Washington Post. A subscription may be required.