If LSU beats Bama, would the threat of a $500K fine stop a field rush?

It’s always a big deal when LSU takes on Alabama—and this weekend’s face-off is no exception. Bama Hate Week is well underway, and game hype leveled up all the more with last weekend’s announcement that ESPN’s College GameDay will air from Baton Rouge. This high-stakes event feels even more dire this year, since the loser’s chances of making the new 12-team College Football Playoff will diminish.

All signs point to a momentous turnout under the oaks, with mild fall weather and a tailgate scene steeped in creativity. (Baby elephant, anyone?) If the Tigers lose, it’ll hurt, especially following Oct. 26’s gut-punch loss to Texas A&M. And if they win, the roar may register on the Richter scale.

But as 225 Daily reports, a possible victory invites a question that’s been getting a lot of attention lately: Will Tiger fans once again rush the field?

If students leap over barricades after a victory this week, LSU would have to pay a cool half-million to the University of Alabama, double its $250,000 fine for the Ole Miss infraction. Future violations would also incur the maximum fine of $500,000, according to new Southeastern Conference rules.

