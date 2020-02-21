    ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week 

    By
    -

    Key news you might have missed: 

    The former Macy’s department store at Cortana Mall has sold to a mystery buyer  

    John Engquist and Charles Landry have signed a purchase agreement for a multifamily site at Rouzan

    Woman’s Hospital is adding more security due to a national rise in violence against health care workers 

    The Bridge Center board chair initially defended the agency’s initial refusal to disclose its lease agreement

    Lawyers are predicting the opioid settlements will be far less than Big Tobacco’s 

     

    View Comments