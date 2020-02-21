ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key news you might have missed:
• The former Macy’s department store at Cortana Mall has sold to a mystery buyer
• John Engquist and Charles Landry have signed a purchase agreement for a multifamily site at Rouzan
• Woman’s Hospital is adding more security due to a national rise in violence against health care workers
• The Bridge Center board chair initially defended the agency’s initial refusal to disclose its lease agreement
• Lawyers are predicting the opioid settlements will be far less than Big Tobacco’s
