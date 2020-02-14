    ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week

    By
    -

    Key news you might have missed: 

    Opposed to days off for football championship, LSU Faculty Senate takes issue with the Board of Supervisors   

    A massive fire was extinguished at ExxonMobil’s north Baton Rouge refinery this week

    St. George organizers have filed a lawsuit to block the annexations of several buildings into Baton Rouge 

    Developer Donnie Jarreau has dropped his two lawsuits against Sammy’s Grill

    The city-parish is hoping to get 20% DBE participation in the MovEBR program

