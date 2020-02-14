ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key news you might have missed:
• Opposed to days off for football championship, LSU Faculty Senate takes issue with the Board of Supervisors
• A massive fire was extinguished at ExxonMobil’s north Baton Rouge refinery this week
• St. George organizers have filed a lawsuit to block the annexations of several buildings into Baton Rouge
• Developer Donnie Jarreau has dropped his two lawsuits against Sammy’s Grill
• The city-parish is hoping to get 20% DBE participation in the MovEBR program